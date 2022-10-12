August 23, 1958-August 21, 2022

Curtis E. Larson, 63, of Hialeah Gardens, Florida formally of Waterloo, Iowa, passed away on August 21st at Mount Sinai Medical Center in Miami Beach, FL after a 6 month battle with leukemia.

Curtis was born to Harvey and Margaret Larson on August 23, 1958, the youngest of 6 boys. He married Cathy Nelson on December 10th, 1982 and they later divorced in 1996.

Curtis loved golfing, watching the Iowa Hawkeyes (through the good and the bad), playing cards with friends, being Papa Curt to his grandchildren, and a good nap in his recliner.

He is survived by a daughter, Jessica Hook of Waterloo; his companion of 22 years, Maria Espinosa and her daughter, Dora Zambrano both of Hialeah Gardens, FL; 4 brothers, Chuck (WI), Dick (TX), Larry (Waterloo) and Jerry (Cedar Falls); nieces and nephews; and 3 grandchildren.

Public visitation for Curtis will be held from 5:00 -7:00 p.m., on Sunday, October 16, 2022, at Hagarty Waychoff Grarup Funeral Service, located at 400 South Street, Waterloo, Iowa. Curtis will be interred at Woodlawn Cemetery in Oelwein, Iowa.