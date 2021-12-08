September 12, 1931-December 5, 2021

Curtis Dean “CD” Strien was born September 12, 1931 in Bismark, IA: the son of Carl and Verla (Schara) Strien. He served in the United States Navy during the Korean Conflict, sailing 60,000 miles on the ocean. Curtis married Shirley Myhre on September 2, 1955 at the Little Brown Church. He worked 20 years at Titus as a Machinist, at the same time Curtis was employed at R.E. Morris Hardware Store. He also worked at First Lutheran Church until working in the Foundry in John Deere, retiring after 18 years. Curtis enjoyed hunting, fishing, traveling, was an avid bike rider and loved watching his children and grandchildren’s events. He and Shirley also liked visiting the casino.

Curtis passed away on December 5, 2021 at his home at the age of 90. He is preceded in death by his parents; a son, Greg Strien; a daughter-in-law, Heidi Strien and a sister Virginia Myhre. Curtis is survived by his wife Shirley of Waterloo; son, Todd (Shifra) Strien of Okemos, MI; daughter, Penney (Michael) Neisen of New Hartford, IA; eight grandchildren: Anna, Kaiser and I.J. Strien, Hunter Kinne, Ryder Hetrick, Tiffany (Michael) Asche, Jake Neisen and Lindsey (Andrew) Brockway; six great-grandchildren: Mariah and Aubrey Asche, Kaylynn Neisen, and Brantlee, Briggs and Ora Brockway and two sisters: Charlotte Ferris of Madison, WI and Betty Mapson of Sterling, IL.

Memorials may be directed to Northeast Iowa Area Agency on Aging or Western Home Communities.

Visitation: December 9, at Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories, 965 Home Plaza, from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm.

Services: December 10, at Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories at 10:30 am.

Burial at Garden of Memories with Military Rites conducted by Evansdale Amvets.

Parrott & Wood is handling arrangements 319-232-3235. Condolences may be left at www.parrottandwood.com