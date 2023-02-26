September 18, 1953-February 16, 2023

CEDAR FALLS-Curtis D. “Curt” Niedert, 69, of Cedar Falls, died on Thursday, February 16, 2023, at St. Mary’s Campus of Mayo Clinic Hospital.

He was born on September 18, 1953, in Hampton, son of Leslie C. and Garnet L Smith Niedert. Curt graduated from Waterloo East High School in 1971. He married Shirley Terry on May 18, 1974 at Grace Lutheran Church in Waterloo. Curt worked for John Deere for 40 years starting in the foundry as a chip and grinder, then later at the tractor works facility as an assembler, retiring in 2012.

He loved to stay busy working in his three-acre yard, tending to the flowers and trees. Curt was truly a “Jack of all Trades” and loved to help his family whenever the need arose. He also loved spending his time fishing for Crappie and Bluegill and listening to country music on the deck.

Curt is survived by his wife, Shirley Niedert of Cedar Falls; two sons, Les (Melanie) Niedert of Eagle Center, and Bob Niedert of Cedar Rapids; eight grandchildren, CJ, Callie, Alexiss, Lyllian, Kayleigh, Daniel, Delayne, and Alisha; and one great-grandchild, Renleigh.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two sons, Justin R. Niedert, and Curtis A. Niedert, Sr., daughter, Stacey Erpelding; two brothers, Iran “Killroy” Niedert, and Don “Dube” Niedert; and two sisters, Connie Burr, and Cindy Allsup.

Funeral Services will be 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, March 1, 2023, at Locke at Tower Park with burial in Garden of Memories Cemetery, both in Waterloo. A livestream of services will be available on Curt’s obituary page of the Locke website.

Visitation will be 4—7 p.m. on Tuesday, February 28, 2023, at Locke at Tower Park. Memorials may be directed to the family. Condolences may be left at www.LockeFuneralServices.com. Locke at Tower Park, 4140 Kimball Avenue, Waterloo, 319-233-3146, is assisting the family.