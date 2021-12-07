December 5, 1945-December 3, 2021
OELWEIN-Curtis A. Robbins, 75, of Oelwein, Iowa, died peacefully on December 3, 2021, at his home, surrounded by his loved ones.
Funeral Service: 10:30 A.M. Tuesday, December 7, 2021, at the Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home, Oelwein. Visitation is for one hour before the service on Tuesday at the funeral home. Final Resting Place: Floral Hills Memorial Gardens, rural Oelwein, Iowa; Graveside Service: 10:30 A.M. Wednesday, December 8, 2021. The Memorial Fund is for the Buchanan County Animal Shelter. Condolences may be directed to: 222 4th Avenue NW, Oelwein, IA 50662. Online obituary at www.jamisonschmitzfuneralhome.com
Curtis Albert Robbins was born December 5, 1945, in Waterloo, Iowa, the son of Fernice W. & Hazel (Lessy) Robbins. He was raised in Waterloo and graduated from Waterloo East High School in the class of 1965. Curt was married to Christine Ann Ohl on May 26, 1994, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Waverly, Iowa. Curt lived in Waterloo where he worked for John Deere for 18 years. Curt then lived in Waverly and Shellrock and worked at Viking Pump in Cedar Falls from 1984 until he retired in 2009. Curt and Christine moved to Oelwein in 2009. Curt was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Oelwein, U. A.W. Local #838 in Waterloo and the I.A.M. Local #1728 in Cedar Falls. He enjoyed fishing, bow hunting deer, playing harmonica, riding and repairing bicycles and spending time with his pets and his family.
Curt is survived by his Wife: Christine Robbins of Oelwein; 4 Children: Dawn Schell of LaPorte City,
Curtis D. Robbins of Waterloo, Dustin C. Robbins of Anamosa & Brady Robbins of Chicago, Illinois; 9 Grandchildren; 8 Great Grandchildren; Brother: Kermit (Linda) Robbins of Grand Rapids, Michigan and
Nieces & Nephews.
Curt was preceded in death by his parents, daughter: Elizabeth Soper Hermansen on December 7, 2913; sister: Virginia Gabbard and 2 brothers: William Robbins & Myron Robbins.
