Curtis A. Payne

Curtis Payne

Curtis was born in Waterloo on April 22, 1972, and passed on October 5, 2019, surrounded by his family.

His parents were Lorraine Payne Burdick (Bill) and James (Nick) Payne (deceased). He has 2 siblings, Renae Rabe (Jeff) and Jim Payne (Robin). He also has 1 niece, Meghan Payne, and 3 nephews, Austin Payne (Jessica), Ryan Rabe and Dustin Rabe.

Curtis lived in Glenwood IA for the last 30 years at Glenwood Resource Center and has numerous friends who are like family there. Curtis also has many beloved Aunts, Uncles and Cousins.

