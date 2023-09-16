Curtis A. Gravatt

April 21, 1953 - September 10, 2023

Curtis A. Gravatt, 70, of Cedar Falls, passed away at the University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics on Sunday, September 10, 2023. He was born on April 21, 1953, in Waterloo, the son of Albert and Louise Gravatt. He married Connie Jesse; they later divorced.

Curt graduated from North Tama High School in 1971. He earned a Landscaping and Turf Management AAS degree from Hawkeye Community College and was hired by Platt Nursery. Hinson Manufacturing was his next career opportunity. Most recently, he had been employed by John Deere Product Engineering Center as a Draftsman and Quality Engineer for 41 years.

He enjoyed riding his bicycle in many RAGBRAI events and on local trails.

Curt is survived by his sister, Nancy (Dennis) Miller of Cedar Falls; nephews, Dale Miller of Shelton, CT, Bryan Miller of Cedar Falls, and Douglas Miller of Cedar Falls; and niece, Laura (Jason) Ekstrand of Austin, TX. He was preceded in death by his parents and grandparents.

Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, September 19, 2023, at First United Methodist Church in Cedar Falls. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Monday at Richardson Funeral Service. Interment in Washington Chapel Cemetery near Janesville.

Memorials may be directed to the family to be designated at a later date.

