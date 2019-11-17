{{featured_button_text}}
Curt Glessner

Curt Glessner

(1929-2019)

WATERLOO – Curt Glessner, 90, of Waterloo, died Wednesday, Nov. 13, at Lakeview Landing.

He was born May 14, 1929, in Bismark, N.D., son of Lew and Elsie Graybill Glessner. He married Jean O’Neill. They later divorced. He married Mary Mitchell on Oct. 8, 1974, at the Little Brown Church, Nashua. She died in 2009.

Curt owned and operated Glessner Jewelry in downtown Waterloo for more than 60 years. He was a member of the Northeast Iowa Watchmakers Guild and very active in the Waterloo Lions Club.

Survivors include: a son, Rod (Susan) Glessner of Waterloo; two stepdaughters, Sharon (Pete) Wetrich of Waterloo and Cynthia (Paul) Wendt of Traer; six grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

Preceded in death by: his parents; a son, Timothy; a great-grandchild; and a brother, Roy Glessner.

Services: 1 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway, with burial in Geneseo Cemetery, Geneseo. Visitation is 4 to 6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 18, and for an hour before services Tuesday at the funeral home.

Memorials: may be directed to Hospice Compassus.

Condolences may be left with www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Curt Glessner as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments