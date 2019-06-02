PLAINFIELD -- Crystal Joy “Babe” (Gritzner) Lorenzen 40, of Plainfield, Iowa, died Wednesday, May 1, 2019, at UnityPoint Allen Hospital in Waterloo, Iowa.
An evening candlelight service will be held on June 8, 2019 at 8:30 p.m., at First Baptist Church, 809 Main Street, Plainfield, Iowa. Visitation will start at 7:00 p.m. before the service.
Crystal Joy “Babe” (Gritzner) Lorenzen was born March 7, 1979, to Stanley Charles and DiAnn Mary (Albrecht) Gritzner. She was baptized at First Baptist Church, Plainfield, Iowa.
Crystal attended Nashua-Plainfield High School but got her GED from Hawkeye Tech in the spring of 1997. She graduated with honors from Kirkwood Community College in the Dental Hygiene program in the spring of 2003.
On June 6, 1998, Crystal married Steven Lorenzen and to this union three children were born, Taylor, Trenton and Breanna. Crystal and Steven later divorced.
Crystal is survived by her three children, Taylor Lorenzen and Trenton Lorenzen of Marengo, Iowa and daughter Breanna Lorenzen of Williamsburg, Iowa; her parents, Stanley and DiAnn Gritzner of Plainfield, Iowa; one brother, Monty (Brooke) Gritzner, of Springfield, Missouri and one sister Sara Gritzner, of St. Paul, Minnesota; three nieces, Tarryn (Matthew) Godwin, Bailey (Jesse) Cordova and Malina Becker; two nephews, Kyle (Tara) Gritzner and Ezekiel Becker; a great niece, Lila Cordova, and great nephew, Lyric Godwin, and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Walter and Hazel Gritzner and John and LaVonne Albrecht, three aunts, Donna Albrecht, Darla Allison and Diana Gritzner; one uncle, Doug Severs, and an infant great nephew, River Cordova.
Please have any flowers delivered to First Baptist Church.
