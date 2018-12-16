Try 1 month for 99¢
Craig Weltzin

(1949-2018)

GILBERTVILLE — Craig Arthur Weltzin, 69, of Gilbertville, died Wednesday, Dec. 12, at the Covenant Medical Center’s emergency room.

He was born Sept. 20, 1949, in Waterloo, son of Floyd and Frances (Griffith) Weltzin. In 1965, he moved to Chicago to live with his father. Craig served in the U.S. Army for two years, then returned to Chicago where he worked as a union painter. In 2007, Craig returned to Iowa before making his home in Gilbertville.

He was a member of the American Legion in Gilbertville.

Survived by: a sister, Patricia (John) Handy of Norwalk; many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews; and other family members.

Preceded in death by: his parents; and his siblings, Gary Young, Floydene Lee and Celeste Weltzin.

Family-directed services: 3 p.m. Monday, Dec. 17, at American Legion Post 714, Gilbertville, with burial at Waterloo Cemetery, Waterloo. Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories, an Overton Family Service, Waterloo, assisted the family.

Memorials: may be made to the American Legion in Gilbertville.

Condolences may be left at www.parrottandwood.com.

Craig enjoyed fishing and playing cards but most of all, he loved spending time with his dog, Lucy.

