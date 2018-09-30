WATERLOO - Craig W. Shirey, 84, of Waterloo died Friday, September 28, 2018 at Friendship Village Health Center.
Craig was born July 5, 1934 in Waterloo, Iowa the son of Charles and Faye Suter Shirey. He married Nancy Ray Johnson September 7, 1957 in Ottumwa.
Craig graduated from Waterloo West High School in 1952. He received his Bachelor of Science degree in Civil Engineering from Iowa State University in 1956. He served in the reserves of the Army Corps of Engineers from 1956 to 1964.
Craig was President of the C.W. Shirey Company, which managed ready-mix concrete and other entities in Northeast Iowa, until his retirement in 1987. Major projects included the UNI-Dome and most John Deere construction between 1957–1987.
Craig was a member of Westminster Presbyterian Church where he served as an Elder, Deacon, Trustee, and Mission Committee Chair. With Nancy, he received the ISU Service Key Award in 1981, Gift of the Heart Legacy Award from the AFP in 2011, and was honored as the Courier's 8 over 80 in 2016. He was President of Waterloo Downtown Rotary, WIDA, ISU Alumni Association of Black Hawk County, Waterloo Ambassadors, Young Presidents Organization, and Iowa Ready Mix Concrete Association. He was also on the board of the National Ready Mix Association, Chair of the Waterloo Planning and Zoning Commission, and Chair of the United Way Campaign.
Craig greatly loved God and spending time with his family. He gave generously where there was need — to both international and local organizations. He enjoyed working with his hands alongside other people for church mission trips, Habitat for Humanity, and national recovery programs.
Craig had a passion for adventuring outdoors, especially when he shared that passion with family. He loved ski trips with his family (including all seven grandchildren), mainly to the mountains of Colorado. He and Nancy annually returned to the mountains of Canada and the western United States to hike. Craig and Nancy often sailed off the west coast of Florida and in the Caribbean. Being an avid football fan, Craig attended home games at ISU and UNI for over 70 years. Survivors include: his wife Nancy of Waterloo; two daughters Julie (Roger) Hederstedt of Littleton, CO and Susie (Mitch) Levin of Boulder, CO; a son Chuck (Alice) Shirey of Waterloo; 7 grandchildren: Steve (Kelli) and Eric (Morgan) Hederstedt; Madison and Zane Levin; and Hannah, Tracy, and William Shirey; two sisters Barbara Shannon of Ashville, NC and Vera Wanamaker of West Des Moines; a brother-in-law: Ray (Linda) Johnson of Sulfur Springs, TX.
Craig is preceded in death by his parents.
Memorial services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, October 4, 2018 at Westminster Presbyterian Church. Craig's body has been donated to the University of Iowa Carver College of Medicine in memory of Nancy's father, Dr. G. Raymond Johnson (class of 1926).
Visitation will be from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, October 3, 2018 at Locke Funeral Home.
Memorials may be directed to Westminster Presbyterian Church, 1301 Kimball Ave Waterloo, IA 20702; Friendship Village Foundation, 3720 Village Place Waterloo, IA 50702; or the Waterloo Community Foundation, PO Box 1253 Waterloo, IA 50704
Condolences may be left at www.LockeFuneralHome.com
