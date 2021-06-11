June 7, 2021

BETTENDORF-Craig Van Hook, 77, of Bettendorf, died June 7, 2021. A memorial gathering will take place Saturday, June 12, 2021 from 2 until 4 p.m. at the Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, Davenport with a memorial service to follow that will be livestreamed by visiting Craig’s complete obituary at www.hmdfuneralhome.com

In 1975, he joined Deere and Company and served in various positions in Waterloo and all over the world and until his retirement in 2002.

Among survivors are his sons: David and Eric.