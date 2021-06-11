June 7, 2021
BETTENDORF-Craig Van Hook, 77, of Bettendorf, died June 7, 2021. A memorial gathering will take place Saturday, June 12, 2021 from 2 until 4 p.m. at the Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, Davenport with a memorial service to follow that will be livestreamed by visiting Craig’s complete obituary at www.hmdfuneralhome.com
In 1975, he joined Deere and Company and served in various positions in Waterloo and all over the world and until his retirement in 2002.
Among survivors are his sons: David and Eric.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.