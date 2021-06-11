 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Craig Van Hook
0 entries

Craig Van Hook

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Craig Van Hook

June 7, 2021

BETTENDORF-Craig Van Hook, 77, of Bettendorf, died June 7, 2021. A memorial gathering will take place Saturday, June 12, 2021 from 2 until 4 p.m. at the Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, Davenport with a memorial service to follow that will be livestreamed by visiting Craig’s complete obituary at www.hmdfuneralhome.com

In 1975, he joined Deere and Company and served in various positions in Waterloo and all over the world and until his retirement in 2002.

Among survivors are his sons: David and Eric.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Be careful about eating microwave meals

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News