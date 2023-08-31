January 28, 1952—August 27, 2023

CEDAR FALLS – Craig Steven Koepke, 71, died peacefully at his home on Sunday, August 27, 2023.

He was born on January 28, 1952, in Waverly, IA, the son of Casper and Elvera (Anderson) Koepke. He graduated from Cedar Falls High School in 1970, then attended Hawkeye Tech to study auto mechanics. He married Vicki McFaden in 1971, later divorcing. On October 4, 2014, he was united in marriage to Sheila Gerholdt at the Little Brown Church in Nashua. Craig was employed as an engineer with the Canadian National Railroad and retired from the Iowa Northern Railway.

Craig is survived by his wife, Sheila; children, Chloe (Sayer) Pryce of Pennsylvania, Amanda (Chris Jones) Koepke of Washington; Caleb (Michelle) Koepke of California; bonus children, AJ (Kayla) Elliott of Cedar Falls, IA, and Katie (Justin) Elliott-Kent of Red Wing, MN; grandchildren, Conner, Gianna, Isaiah, and Colbren; bonus grandchildren, Gage, Tripp, and Falyn; and nephew, Mike (Irma) Koepke.

He was preceded in death by his parents and stepfather, John Holtz.

Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Thursday, August 31, 2023, at Nazareth Lutheran Church, Larsen Chapel in Cedar Falls with visitation will be from 9:30 until service time. Interment at Fairview Cemetery in Cedar Falls.

Memorial contributions to be determined at a later date.

