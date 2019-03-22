Craig Schultz, longtime resident of Eagle River, Alaska, died unexpectedly due to medical complications on March 18, 2019. Craig and his wife, Vicki, were blessed to share 41 years of marriage, four children, four grandchildren, and their cherished fur baby Sadie.
Craig and Vicki shared the love of the outdoors and spent many adventures exploring Alaska.
He is survived by his wife, children, grandchildren, fur baby Sadie, parents Pat and Jack, brother Jeff, and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
His quick wit, popsicle stick jokes, and beaming smile will be truly missed by his family and many friends.
Happy trails. We will miss you.
A celebration of life will be held on March 24 in Chugiak, Alaska.
Letters can be sent to the Evergreen Memorial Chapel, 737 E Street, Anchorage, Alaska 99501.
