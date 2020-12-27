Craig Scarbrough

November 18, 1955-December 22, 2020

Craig A. Scarbrough, 65 of Cedar Falls, died Tuesday, December 22, at UnityPoint Hospice – Allen Hospital.

He was born November 18, 1955,, in Wateloo, son of Marvin and Ethel Hein Scarbrough. He married Julie A. Holland October 14, 1983, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Waterloo.

Craig graduated from Columbus High School. He was employed as a loan officer with Veridian Credit Union for 20 years, retiring in December of 2018. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus. Craig was a reserve police officer for the Waterloo Police Department for 22 years.

Craig loved his Hawkeye football team, traveling, and taking Disney cruises. He will be dearly missed by his family and also by his two cats, Jasmine and Caslista.

Survivors include his wife, Julie of Cedar Falls; his parents of Waterloo; his brothers, Dennis (Sandy) Scarbrough of Boynton Beach, Fla. and Ken (Laura) Scarbrough of Vero Beach, Fla.; a sister, Lisa (Mike) Carlo of Cedar Falls; and two nephews, Nick (Amanda) Carlo and Josh (Megan Salyers) Carlo.

Preceded in death by his grandparents and a niece in infancy.