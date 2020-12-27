Craig Scarbrough

November 18, 1955-December 22, 2020
Craig A. Scarbrough, 65 of Cedar Falls, died Tuesday, December 22, at UnityPoint Hospice – Allen Hospital.
He was born November 18, 1955,, in Wateloo, son of Marvin and Ethel Hein Scarbrough. He married Julie A. Holland October 14, 1983, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Waterloo.
Craig graduated from Columbus High School. He was employed as a loan officer with Veridian Credit Union for 20 years, retiring in December of 2018. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus. Craig was a reserve police officer for the Waterloo Police Department for 22 years.
Craig loved his Hawkeye football team, traveling, and taking Disney cruises. He will be dearly missed by his family and also by his two cats, Jasmine and Caslista.
Survivors include his wife, Julie of Cedar Falls; his parents of Waterloo; his brothers, Dennis (Sandy) Scarbrough of Boynton Beach, Fla. and Ken (Laura) Scarbrough of Vero Beach, Fla.; a sister, Lisa (Mike) Carlo of Cedar Falls; and two nephews, Nick (Amanda) Carlo and Josh (Megan Salyers) Carlo.
Preceded in death by his grandparents and a niece in infancy.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, December 30, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church with burial in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Public visitation will be from 4-6 p.m. Tuesday, December 29, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway and also for an hour before services at the church. Anyone attending either the visitation or the service is asked to please wear a mask and social distance.
The mass will be live streamed. Livestream Links:
Memorials may be directed to UnityPoint Hospice or Cedar Bend Humane Society.
Condolences may be left at www.hagartywaychoffgrarupfuneralservice.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.