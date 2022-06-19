September 5, 1970-June 17, 2022

CEDAR FALLS-Craig Roger Freese, 51, Cedar Falls, died Friday, June 17, 2022 at his home. He was born September 5, 1970 in Cedar Falls to Roger and Joy (Mills) Freese. Following graduation from Cedar Falls High School he worked as a custodian in the area throughout his life. Craig loved to have a beer while watching all kinds of sports; he was especially a fan of the Miami Dolphins and the Oakland A’s.

Craig is survived by his parents; Roger Freese and Joy Aegerter; sisters, Bobbi (Grant Wason) Freese and Kelli (Tony) Decker; niece and nephews, Rebecca (Austin) Miller, Joshua Wason and Luke Johnson; and extended family and friends. He is preceded in death by his maternal and paternal grandparents; step-mother, Peggy (Kerr) Freese; and furbaby, Timmy Cat.

There will be a celebration of Craig’s life at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Cedar Bend Humane Society at www.cedarbendhumane.org/donate.