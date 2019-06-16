Craig R. Clute passed away due to complications from Juvenile Diabetes on March 19, 1999. On this, the 55th anniversary of his birth, his family wanted to honor him by recalling some of their fondest memories of Craig.
Craig was born on June 14, 1964 in Waterloo, Iowa to Doris and Bob Clute. In 1984, Craig moved to the Los Angeles area of California to be with his sister Cheryl and his brother Chuck. He graduated with a business degree from the College of the Canyons in Valencia, California and became a staff accountant for Fred Sands Real Estate in Brentwood, California.
It has now been 20 years since Craig passed away, and it still feels like yesterday. If Craig were alive today, he would have taken such joy knowing that so many of the things that made him love life were still around today.
In September 1998, Craig downloaded and printed the massive 453-page Starr Report, prepared by Independent Counsel Kenneth Starr for the House Judiciary Committee. He read every page and spent hours going through it all. There is no doubt that in 2019, Craig would have used the dot-matrix printer at his work to print out the 448-page Mueller Report, scouring each page to find out its secrets.
In August 1998, Craig attended the San Diego Comic Book Convention, which is now known as Comic-Con. He would have returned to the San Diego Convention Center each and every year to look through the bins and bins of comic books until he could find exactly the one he wanted…usually costing less than $2. It didn’t matter to Craig that it was a 5-hour drive to get there. It was all about finding the gem that no one else saw.
In 1999, Craig would take the Amtrak train to work, but it was not the easiest journey for him. He had to walk a couple of miles each day to get to the train station. Then he would go from the train station to the bus terminal, and switch three buses in order to get to work. “Why don’t they put a train down the 405?” was one of his constant questions. However, with certainty, Craig would have continued taking the train to work, especially on Thursdays. On Thursday’s, Amtrak served the best roast beef sandwiches, and because they still do so today, Craig would never miss a ride.
Fifty-five years after his birth, the name of Craig Clute still brings a huge smile to all who ever crossed paths with him. It has now been over 20 years since we have been without Craig, and it still feels like just a few seconds have passed. He lived every day to its fullest, no matter how badly he felt, no matter how tired he may have been. None of that stuff mattered. He felt that anything that would take him away from enjoying life was “just a bunch of hooey.”
Craig’s gifts of wonder, excitement, and sense of humor were contagious to all of those who surrounded him. The power of all that was Craig is still very much alive with us today. Life was never dull with Craig. Life was fun and always an adventure. We miss Craig’s passion for his friends. We miss his insistence that he help any friend who was moving, visit any friend’s ill family member who was in the hospital, and drive any friend anywhere he or she wanted to go. We miss the fact that Craig would drop anything that he was doing to help out a friend or someone he hoped to call friend.
We miss you Craig, and we will love you forever.
