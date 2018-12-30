Craig Penrose

(1938-2018)
CEDAR FALLS — Craig Eugene Penrose, 80, of Cedar Falls, died Thursday, Dec. 27, at NewAldaya Lifescapes.
He was born Dec. 15, 1938, in Waterloo, son of Wendell L. and Miriam G. Dolan Penrose. He married Judith Kay Dutcher on April 10, 1970, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Waterloo. She died Jan. 19, 2013.
Craig graduated from St. Mary’s Catholic School in 1956. He was a U.S. Army veteran. He was employed with the city of Waterloo in the Sign and Traffic Department and then with the Waterloo Police Department for 26 years, retiring in 1990 as a sergeant. He then started Penrose Investigations and was a private investigator for 13 years.
Craig was a member of the Iowa State Police Association, Iowa Association of Chiefs of Police and Police Officers, the Waterloo Police Protective Association, National Association of Investigative Specialists, past board member of the American Red Cross and an alumnus of the Southern Police Institute at the University of Louisville.
Survived by: many cousins, uncles and aunts; and four godchildren.
Services: 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 31, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, with burial in Mount Olivet Cemetery, with full military rites conducted by Waterloo AMVETS Post 19, Evansdale AMVETS Post 31 and the Iowa Army Honor Guard. Visitation will be from 3 to 6 p.m. today, Dec. 30, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway, where there will be a 3 p.m. rosary. Visitation will continue for an hour before services at the church on Monday.
Memorials: may be directed to Cedar Valley Hospice or NewAldaya Memory Care.
Condolences may be left at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.
