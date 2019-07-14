{{featured_button_text}}
Death dove

Craig O. Leaman Age 72, of Montgomery, MN passed away on July 4, 2019. Raised in Waterloo and preceded in death by parents and sisters. Survived by wife, Delores; daughters, stepchildren, and grandchildren. CremationSocietyofMN.com.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Craig O. Leaman
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments