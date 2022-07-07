November 24, 1953-July 3, 2022

WATERLOO-Craig Lloyd Wilson, 68, of Waterloo, died Sunday, July 3, 2022, at MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center. He was born November 24, 1953 in Sioux City, Iowa. Craig was adopted by Duane and Doris (Williams) Wilson. He graduated in 1973 from the Iowa School for the Deaf in Council Bluffs. Craig worked at the AMC car dealership in Mt. Pleasant, the Cedar Falls Lutheran Home (NewAldaya) and Erickson Automotive Repair in Cedar Falls. He was a member of the Iowa Corvair Enthusiasts (ICE), Waterloo Deaf Club, Caboose Stop Model Club and Hagerman Baptist Church.

Craig is survived by his brother, Clint (Jane) Wilson of Cedar Falls and his sister, Marilyn (Clint) Hankins of Waterloo; three nephews, Daniel (Lisa) Wood, Dusty (Malinda) Wood and Duane (Brittney Haar) Wilson; six great nephews, Mason, Justin, Tate, Connor, Chase and Ryder, and two best friends, Cindy Louise Thompson and Taylor Rae Knopik.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Visitation will be 4-7:00 p.m. Thursday, July 7, at Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home, followed by a graveside service 1:00 p.m. Friday at Long Creek Methodist Cemetery, near Danville, Iowa. Memorials may be directed to the family. Online condolences to www.DahlFuneralHome.com.