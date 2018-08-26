JANESVILLE — Craig Brent Liming, 67, of Hereford, Ariz., formerly of Janesville, died Sunday, Aug. 19, in his sleep due to natural causes.
He was born March 16, 1951, in Ames, son of Delbert Maurice and Zona Colleen Atkinson Liming. He married Laura Cardinal on March 13, 2003.
Craig graduated from Janesville in 1969 and in 1973 from Wartburg College in Waverly with a degree in English. He was the CFO of Body Works Therapeutic Massage in Sierra Vista for 15 years and later joined the practice of Cardinal Law as head of IT.
Craig was a nationally and internationally recognized triathlete for most of his adult life, named Top Male Athlete of the decade in 2010 by the Sierra Vista Herald, was the six-time champion of the Cochise County Cycling Classic; a member of Triathlon Team USA competing in triathlons in the U.S., Mexico and Canada. In 1999, his team was crowned the U.S. Series National Triathlon Champions in Oceanside, Calif.
Survived by: his wife; his mother, Colleen Liming of Cedar Falls; a brother, John (Diane) of Janesville; two sisters, Janet Liming of La Porte City and Patti Morrill (Denny Geuder) of Janesville; a nephew, Ben (Nikki) Dirks of Janesville; nieces, Annie (Chad) Karr of La Porte City, Samantha (Chris) Parks of Raymond, N.H., Shannon (Matt McRoberts) Morrill of Cedar Falls, Erin (Tim Benter) Pattison of Oelwein and Staci (Chris) Meyer of Cedar Falls; six great-nephews and seven great-nieces.
Preceded in death by: his father; and grandparents, Clifford and Anice Liming and John and Marie Atkinson.
Celebration of Life services: 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 4, at Janesville United Methodist Church, preceded by visitation beginning at 9 a.m. Private burial will be at a later date in Oakland Cemetery, Janesville. Arizona services are taking place today, Aug. 26, at their home. Jensen Funeral Home of Sierra Vista assisted,
Memorials: may be directed to the family for designation to the Buena High School Mountain Biking Team.
