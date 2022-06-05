June 26, 1939-June 1, 2022

WATERLOO-Craig LeRoy Eggleston, 82, of Waterloo passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Wednesday, June 1, 2022. Craig was born on June 26, 1939, to LeRoy and Francis (Dane) Eggleston in Waterloo, Iowa. Craig graduated in 1957 from Waterloo West High and went on to earn his Bachelor of Arts in Business from the State College of Iowa in 1963. Soon after, Craig married Joanne Ruth Cunningham on February 27, 1965, his wife of over 57 years.

Craig retired from John Deere in 1996 and owned Craig’s Collectibles for more than 30 years. He was a founding member of the Waterhawks Ski Team and fulfilled his 80th birthday wish by water skiing with the Waterhawks one last time. Craig enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, boating on Lake Pepin, driving his Corvette, riding his motorcycle, gardening and playing cards; especially Black Jack. He was active in his church and choir. Craig lived life to the fullest and he always found a way to bring his humor into the moment with his storytelling and jokes. Craig was excited to find out he was accepted for the Deeded Body Program and his body has been donated to the University of Iowa.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Joanne of Waterloo; son, Scott (Samantha) Eggleston of Mattoon, IL; daughter, Debbie (Jeff) Tyler of Cedar Falls, IA; 4 grandchildren, Blake (Katie) Eggleston, Brenton Eggleston, Alydia Tyler, and Kyleigh Tyler; and a sister, Jeanne Atkinson. He was preceded in death by his parents.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11:30 a.m., on Monday, June 6, 2022, at Cedar Valley Church in Waterloo. A visitation will be held prior to the service, from 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., at the church. Memorials may be directed to the family where a donation will be made in Craig’s honor at a later date. To leave online condolences, please visit www.parrottandwood.com.

Parrott & Wood is handling arrangements 319-232-3235.