CEDAR FALLS — Craig H. Smith, 67, of El Dorado, Kan., formerly of Cedar Falls, died Saturday, Feb. 8, in El Dorado.

He was born Dec. 11, 1952, in Grundy Center, son of Harold and Harmmean (Adelmund) Smith. He married Crystal Gooding on Nov. 21, 1998, in Cedar Falls.

He graduated from Reinbeck High School in 1972, was a truck driver for Marshall Pack and PDI for many years, and then worked at Richelieu Foods and Sam’s Club, retiring in 2016.

Survived by: his wife, Crystal Gooding Smith of El Dorado; his son, Duston (Jacki) Smith of Reinbeck; two daughters, Janell (Brian) Forehand of Grundy Center and Emilie (John) Bostwick of Cedar Falls; seven grandchildren, Brady and Brody Forehand, Wesley, Lexi and Riley Smith, Payton and Isabella Bostwick; and two sisters, Virginia “Jinny” Grimm of Grundy Center and Vicki Whiteside of New Richland, Minn.

Preceded in death by: his parents; a son, Russell “Rusty” Knoke III; a grandson, Brandon Craig Forehand; and a niece, Kati Jo Whiteside.