MARTIN, TN-Mr. Craig D. Marsh, age 60, of Martin, Tennessee, died Sunday, April 11, 2021 at West Tennessee Volunteer Hospital.

A Memorial Service and Celebration of Life was held on Wednesday, April 14, 2021 at 12:00 pm at the First United Methodist Church with Rev. Randy Cooper officiating.

Mr. Marsh is survived by his wife Barb Mullhoff Marsh; three sons, Greg (Karen) Halsor of Cedar Falls, Iowa, Conrad (Kara) Marsh of Tripoli, Iowa and Casey (Shannon) Marsh of Waterloo, Iowa; seven grandchildren, Cael, Summer and Apryl Halsor, Delaney and Caleb Marsh and Carter and Berkley Marsh.

Craig was a retired lead custodian for the Waterloo and River Hills Schools in Iowa. He was an avid Iowa sports fan, loved his woodworking, fishing and the ability to “fix” anything. He was a member of the Ascension Lutheran Church in Waterloo.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Clifford Franklin Marsh and Carma Irene Penticoff and a sister, Cynthia Marsh.

A Memorial Visitation will be Saturday, May 1, at Parrott & Wood from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm. Masks are required. Parrott & Wood is handling local arrangements 319-232-3235. Condolences may be left at www.parrottandwood.com.