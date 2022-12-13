June 3, 1957-December 1, 2022

Craig Caldwell Williams, 65, died December 1, 2022.

Craig married Deanna Lynn Hootman on June 9, 1990, in Colonial Heights, Virginia.

His children include Jacob Hess, Rock Island, IL, Rachel Stoner, Independence, IA, and Reid Williams, Davenport, IA. He has 11 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren, and 1 on the way. Brother, Herbert Taylor Williams and wife Anne

Craig and Deanna were currently living in Summerville, South Carolina.

Craig passed quietly at MUSC with Deanna and her twin Sister Dana by his side.

I would like to thank the staff at MUSC MICU for all their kindness and the care of Craig. Also Summerville Medical and Trident Medical or all your efforts and kindness as well.

Craig loved spending time looking for sea treasures at all the beautiful South Carolina beaches. He was an expert at finding shark teeth and sharing them with everyone.

He enjoyed his part time job at Wescott golf club and playing golf on occasion.

He enjoyed his yard and beautiful plants. He had a lot of great adventures with Deanna and loved it when her sisters Dana and Erin came to visit.

He loved showing Onika and Chandler and Rachel how to find shark teeth and all the beautiful Carolina scenery.

Craig enjoyed cooking for anyone and everyone. Smoked pork was one of his favorites.

He retired from the automobile industry where he was in all aspects of sales and finance and insurance business manager.

He and Deanna owned and operated West Kimberly Mall for several years and operated Mamma Dee’s Diner and Tea Tyme Tea Parties. He also enjoyed doing catering and concessions.

Thank you everyone for your fond memories and condolences.

I miss him but I know he walks beside me.

Codolences can be sent to Deanna Williams at 140 Pacolet St. Summerville, South Carolina 29485.