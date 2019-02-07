Craig C. Stevens

(1959-2019)
WATERLOO -- Craig Christopher Stevens, 59, of Waterloo, died at home Wednesday, Jan. 30.
He was born June 4, 1959, in Waterloo, son of Monroe Stevens and Helen Campbell Stevens.
Craig attended East High. He was a longtime employee for Hy-Vee, worked at Ferguson Distribution Center and Menards, and provided local lawn care and hauling services. He was a lifetime member of Payne Memorial A.M.E. Church, where he served as a member of the men's choir, trustee board and Founder's Day committee.
Survived by: his parents, Helen Stevens and Monroe (Olivia) Stevens; a daughter, Iman Mitchell of Tucker, Ga.; three sisters, Delores Holmes, Gail (Howard) LeFlore and Jeannetta Stevens; two brothers, Tony (Terry) Stevens and Gary Stevens, both of Waterloo; and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Preceded in death by: a sister and brother in infancy; his maternal grandparents, Mitchell and Lillie Campbell; and paternal grandparents, Hattie (John) Turner and Claude Stevens.
Services: noon Saturday, Feb. 9, at Payne A.M.E. Church, with burial in Garden of Memories Cemetery. Friends may call at the church from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 8, and for one hour before services Saturday. Sanders Funeral Service is assisting the family.
Memorials: may be directed to the family at 421 Sumner St., Waterloo, where they will be receiving friends.
Craig was a very funny, loving and caring person who often helped others. People enjoyed his company, sense of humor and his infectious laugh. He often reserved a special humor for his loved ones, who he always referred to by their first and middle names.
