January 7, 1945-December 9, 2020

Craig (Bubba) Barber, 75, of Waterloo, passed away Wednesday, December 9, 2020, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital from pneumonia. He was born January 7, 1945, in Waterloo, Iowa, to parents George & Virginia Wilson Barber. He married Gail Ann Morgan January 29, 1966. They would have celebrated their 55th wedding anniversary this coming up January.

Craig served in the U.S. Army from 1966-1968 in the Vietnam War. When he returned home he barbered for several years. He then went to work at John Deere from 1974-1999 as a machine operator. While laid off from John Deere he sold cars at multiple car lots and then he was called back to John Deere where he later retired from.

Craig was an avid golfer, softball player, and bowler who made it into the Greater Cedar Valley USBC Hall of Fame. He was a diehard Minnesota Vikings, Chicago Cubs, and Iowa Hawkeyes Fan. His full time hobby was being sarcastic and giving people a hard time. Craig lived for his wife, kids, grandkids, and great grandkids. He was a member of the First Wesleyan Church. He loved his church, his pastor’s, and the congregation.