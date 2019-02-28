Craig B. Glenn

(1963-2019)
TRAER — Craig Brian Glenn, 55, of Traer, died Tuesday, Feb. 26, at the University of Iowa Hospital and Clinics, Iowa City.
He was born Nov. 29, 1963, in Wichita Falls, Texas, son of Clinton Glenn and Mary Lou (Adamek) Gayler.
Craig graduated from North Tama High School in 1982. Though offered athletic scholarships for college, Craig remained in Traer working in construction.
Survived by: his parents; a sister, Veronica; a nephew, Jacob; four stepchildren, Andrew, Wes, Ariel and Fasha; and four grandchildren, Sebastian, Gabriella, Ezra, Emry and Keaton.
Preceded in death by: his grandparents, Edward and Lucille; his uncles, Tom and Gary; and a nephew, Little Eddie.
No services are planned, per Craig’s wishes. Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories, an Overton Family Service, Waterloo, is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials: may be directed to his family.
Condolences may be left at www.parrottandwood.com or www.overtonfuneralhomes.com.
Craig had a big heart but was a private person and selective about who he let get close to him. Craig enjoyed cooking and being outdoors, especially motorcycling, snowmobiling, hunting, fishing and gardening.
