October 31, 1943-November 24, 2021
Craig Arthur Cohea was born on October 31, 1943, in Waterloo to Dorothy (Rasmussen) and Norman Cohea. He died on November 24, 2021 at Sartori Hospital. Craig was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Timothy and Christopher (Kit). He is survived by his wife, Jan, daughter Toby (Robledo) son-in-law, John, three grandchildren, Joshua, Nathan and Grace. Also surviving him are his siblings, Kathleen Harper, Rebecca (Steven) Lane, Kimberly (Dan) Isbel, Jonathan (Donna), Carolyn Champion, and Matthew (Kathy).
Craig was married to Coleen Demet. They had one daughter, Toby. They were later divorced. He later married Janice Isley. Craig served in the USMC as an air traffic controller where he developed a love of aviation. He also was an accomplished woodworker, even building his own sail boat. Other interests included yoga, volunteering in local theater. He was an avid bicyclist. Craig worked several jobs in the area. When he retired, he drove a school bus. He delighted in amazing his young passengers with his juggling and magic tricks.
No memorial services will be held. Cards may be sent to: Parrot and Woods Chapel of Memory, 965 Home Plaza, Waterloo, Iowa. 50701
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.