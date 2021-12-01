Craig Arthur Cohea was born on October 31, 1943, in Waterloo to Dorothy (Rasmussen) and Norman Cohea. He died on November 24, 2021 at Sartori Hospital. Craig was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Timothy and Christopher (Kit). He is survived by his wife, Jan, daughter Toby (Robledo) son-in-law, John, three grandchildren, Joshua, Nathan and Grace. Also surviving him are his siblings, Kathleen Harper, Rebecca (Steven) Lane, Kimberly (Dan) Isbel, Jonathan (Donna), Carolyn Champion, and Matthew (Kathy).

Craig was married to Coleen Demet. They had one daughter, Toby. They were later divorced. He later married Janice Isley. Craig served in the USMC as an air traffic controller where he developed a love of aviation. He also was an accomplished woodworker, even building his own sail boat. Other interests included yoga, volunteering in local theater. He was an avid bicyclist. Craig worked several jobs in the area. When he retired, he drove a school bus. He delighted in amazing his young passengers with his juggling and magic tricks.