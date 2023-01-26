May 6, 1963-January 20, 2023

WATERLOO-Craig Allen Pettit, 59, of Waterloo, left the world a quieter place Friday, January 20, 2023. He was born on May 6, 1963, in Iowa City, the son of Donald and Evelyn Nielsen Pettit. Craig married Kara Hertzenberg on June 3, 1995. He served the Waterloo School District for 27 years.

Craig is survived by his wife Kara of Waterloo; children Amber Pettit of Waterloo, Dani (Katie Schad) Relaz of Trevor, WI, Stephany Pettit of Waverly, Michael (Devan Mendralla) Relaz, of Waterloo, Alex (Megan) Pettit of Waterloo, and Sabrina Relaz of Waterloo; five grandchildren, Lily, Sylas, Logan, Jackson, and Theo, plus baby Savannah, who is on the way; a sister and three brothers; and several fur grandbabies, especially Puck; and many friends who became family. He was preceded in death by his daughter Tiffany Pettit, his parents, sister Kim Pressley, sister-in-law Lela Pettit and mother-in-law Trudi Curtis.

A “Craig Pettit—See You On The Other Side” celebration will be Friday, January 27, 2023 at 4:00 PM at Locke at Tower Park, 4140 Kimball Ave., Waterloo. The family will receive friends on Thursday, January 26, 2023, from 5 to 7 PM at the funeral home. As a show of sympathy, the family suggests memorial contributions be directed to Lori’s Dream Team (www.lorisdreamteam.com) or the Cedar Bend Humane Society. On-line condolences may be expressed at www.lockefuneralservices.com.