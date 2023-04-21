April 18, 2023

PARKERSBURG-Craig Alan Stickley, age 72, of Parkersburg, Iowa, died Tuesday, April 18, 2023, peacefully at home, of natural causes.

He is survived by his wife, Linda of Parkersburg; one son, Jason Stickley of Parkersburg; one daughter, Latisha (Andrew) Smith of Fairbank, IA; three grandsons, Blake, Bryce, and Bo Smith; one brother, Oscar (Esther) Stickley of Hurley, NY; one sister, Bonnie Horan of Waterloo, IA; two sisters-in-law, Marty Stickley of Gilbertville, IA, and Agnes Proctor of Grundy Center, IA; and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral Services will be 10:30 a.m., Monday, April 24, 2023, at Parkersburg United Methodist Church, with burial in the Oak Hill Cemetery both in Parkersburg.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., Sunday, at Redman Funeral & Cremation Services in Parkersburg and one hour before services at the church.

Memorials may be directed to the family.

