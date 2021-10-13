July 6, 1962-October 9, 2021

CEDAR FALLS-Craig A. Yokem, 59, of Cedar Falls, died Saturday, October 9, 2021, at MercyOne Des Moines Medical Center. He was born July 6, 1962 in Cedar Falls, the son of Jesse D. and Betty (Kattelman) Yokem. Craig married Teresa Nissen on March 23, 1985 in Cedar Falls. They later divorced. Craig was a 1980 graduate of Cedar Falls High School. He worked at Bilmar Foods in Storm Lake, IA, Tasler Pallets in Waterloo and most recently John Deere & Company. Craig was a member of UAW Local 838 and Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in Cedar Falls.

He is survived by three sons, Josh (Megan) Yokem of Cedar Falls, Nathan Yokem of Ankeny, IA and Sean Yokem of Hastings, NE; seven grandchildren, Kaylee, Kennedy, Parker, Khloe, Brantley, Kamden & Breah; two brothers, Chuck and Carl Yokem, both of Cedar Falls, and a sister, Grace Amy (Matt) Shook, of Janesville, IA.

Craig was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Jodie Gutknecht; a brother, Jesse Yokem, and two sisters-in-law, Julie and Vicki Yokem.

Services will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, October 14, 2021, at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, with burial at Hillside Cemetery, both in Cedar Falls. Visitation will be 4-7:00 p.m. Wednesday at Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home, and one hour before service at the church. In lieu of flowers/plants, memorials may be directed to the family. Online condolences may be left at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.