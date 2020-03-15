Craig A. Walton
(1952-2020)

WATERLOO – Craig A. Walton, 67, of Waterloo, died Saturday, March 14, at UnityPoint Health–Allen Hospital.

He was born July 30, 1952, in Waterloo, son of Glenn and Maxine Fulton Walton. He married Debra Rosauer on Jan. 31, 1976, at First Lutheran Church in Waterloo.

Craig graduated from East High School and then attended Hawkeye Tech before being employed by John Deere as a tool and die maker, retiring in 2014. He was a longtime member of Unity Presbyterian Church.

Survived by: his wife; two sons, Randall Walton of Cedar Rapids and Nicholas Walton of White Bear Lake, Minn.; four grandchildren, Emma, Lydia, Nora, and Ira Walton; and a brother, Kim (Marty) Walton of Waverly.

Preceded in death by: his parents; and a niece, Brooke Walton.

Private family service: Thursday at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway, with burial to follow in Garden of Memories Cemetery.

Memorials: in lieu of flowers, may be directed to Unity Presbyterian Church.

Condolences may be left at: www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Craig Walton as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

