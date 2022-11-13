Craig A. Swanson

September 22, 1945-November 5, 2022

INDEPENDENCE, MO-Craig A Swanson 77 of Independence, Missouri passed away November 5, at Centerpoint Medical Center surrounded by his loving family. A memorial gathering will be held November 14, 2022, from 5:00 to 8:00pm at McGilley & Sheil Funeral Home. Interment will be held at a later date at the Higginsville, Missouri Veterans Cemetery.

Craig was born September 22, 1945, in Cedar Falls, Iowa to Donald E Swanson and Hazel M (Southard) Swanson. He graduated from Cedar Falls High School in 1963. He married Mary Ann Lendur August 21, 1971. Craig worked in the data processing field at United Missouri Bank for 27 years until his retirement in 1996.

Craig is survived by his devoted wife Mary Ann, and two daughters, Felicia (Andy) Baker of Lee's Summit, Missouri and Stephanie Kimball (Brian) of Weston, Missouri and by five grandchildren Kylie, Emily, Caden, Madison and Jessica and two great grandchildren Bentley and Evelyn. He is survived by his father Donald Swanson of Cedar Falls, two brothers Eldon (Vicki) of Hudson and Jim (Jan) Swanson of Cedar Falls. He is preceded in death by his mother.