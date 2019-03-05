Try 3 months for $3
NEW clip art death

Craig A. Rolfs of Menominee, Mich., formerly of Parkersburg, IA, died Dec. 20, 2018, from complications of a stroke. He is survived by his wife, Monica Crandall, sons Robert, Scott and Matt Rolfs.

Celebrate
the life of: Craig A. Rolfs
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments