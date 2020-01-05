{{featured_button_text}}
Craig Hoppe

Craig A. Hoppe

(1953-2020)

GILBERTVILLE —- Craig Allen Hoppe, 66, of Gilbertville, died Friday, Jan. 3, at University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics from complications of liver disease.

He was born Dec. 15, 1953, in Waterloo, son of Dick and Helen (Jensen) Hoppe. He graduated from Waterloo West High in 1972. Craig worked as a plant manager for the Cedar Valley Corp. for more than 30 years until his retirement. On June 3, 1995, he married Debra Glenny.

He was a member of Redeemer Lutheran Church and the Isaac Walton League.

Survivors: his wife; his father of Waterloo; two daughters, Amber (Jamie) Vick of Maynard and Michelle Kesterson of Waterloo; two sons, Jesse (Abbie) Hoppe of Dysart and Kyle (Paige Bisbee) Hoppe of Washburn; seven grandchildren, Bradley, Jacob, Dalton, Carlie, Isabella, Erica, and Alysara; a sister, Karen (Craig) Allen of Sandwich, Ill.; and two brothers, Chris (Arlene) Hoppe of Story City and Kent (Julie) Hoppe of Jesup.

Preceded in death by: his mother; his maternal grandparents, Vivian and John Jensen; and his paternal grandparents, Otto and Evelyn Hoppe.

Services: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7, at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Washburn with burial in Garden of Memories Cemetery, Waterloo. Visitation will be 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 6, at Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories in Waterloo.

Memorials: In lieu of flowers, memorials to Redeemer Lutheran Church.

He enjoyed fishing, grilling, camping, playing pool, playing pepper, telling jokes, and spending time with his family.

