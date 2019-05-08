Courtney W. M. Koch

(1987-2019)
WAVERLY — Courtney William Marcus Koch, 31, of Waverly, died Sunday, May 5, at University of Iowa Hospital and Clinics in Iowa City from complications of a rare blood disorder (TTP) and pneumonia.
He was born June 20, 1987, in Des Moines, son of Mark and Lynn (Osborn) Koch. On May 23, 2015, he married Lynette Kay Wickman at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Waverly.
He graduated from West Marshall High School in State Center in 2005. He then graduated from the University of Northern Iowa in Cedar Falls in 2010 with degrees in special education and history. He later graduated from Morningside College, Sioux City, in 2018 with his master of arts in teaching. He started his teaching career in 2011 at Lenihan Intermediate School in Marshalltown, and in 2014 started teaching at Dike-New Hartford in Dike until his passing. He was a member at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Waverly.
Survived by: his wife; a daughter, Emery Lorraine Koch of Waverly; his parents, of Melbourne; a brother, Quinlan (Katherine) Koch of Omaha, Neb.; his grandfather, Darrell Koch of Wellsburg; his mother and father-in-law, Leo and Lois Wickman of Coggon; four sisters-in-law, Diane (Dean) Barth of Walker, Elaine (Tim) Zimmerman of Fairbank, Rose (Michael) King and Janell Wickman, both of Cedar Rapids; two brothers-in-law, Carl (Cathy) Wickman of Springville and Alan (Amy) Wickman of Monticello; and 11 nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by: his grandmothers, Nedra Koch and Sally Rolston.
Services: 11 a.m. Friday, May 10, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 2700 Horton Road, Waverly, with burial in St. Paul Lutheran Church Cemetery in Wellsburg. Visitation is 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, May 9, at Dike-New Hartford High School Auditorium, with a 3:30 p.m. Scripture service. Visitation also two hours before services Friday at the church. Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly is assisting the family with arrangements.
Memorials in lieu of flowers: may be directed to the family to establish a scholarship fund in Court’s name.
Condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com.
He was honorable, loyal and true to his family and friends. Court had a big heart and enjoyed serving and helping others whenever he could. He’ll be remembered as the goof ball who was always joking around and smiling. Court was an avid Superman fan and sports fan.
