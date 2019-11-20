Courtney D. Elsbernd

(1991-2019)
WATERLOO -- Courtney Dawn Elsbernd, 27, of Waterloo, died Sunday, Nov. 10.
She was born Nov. 28, 1991, in Waterloo, daughter of Shawn D. and Karen M. Showers Elsbernd.
Courtney graduated from Cedar Falls High School in 2010. She worked at VGM in HomeLink for five years.
Survived by: her parents of Waterloo; a brother, Cory Elsbernd of Denver‚ Colo.; paternal grandparents, Daniel and Cheryl Elsbernd of Walker; and many aunts, uncles, cousins and close friends.
Preceded in death by: her maternal grandparents, Leonard and Catherine Showers; paternal great-grandparents, Clifford and Lola McKinley; maternal great-grandparents, Lon and Jennie Showers; and paternal great-grandparents, Herman and Erna Elsbernd.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, with burial in Walker Cemetery in Walker. Family visitation will take place from 3 to 4 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22, at Locke Funeral Home, public visitation is from 4 to 7 p.m., with a 7 p.m. vigil service and sharing memories.
Memorials: may be directed to Cedar Bend Humane Society.
Condolences may be left at www.LockeFuneralHome.com.
Courtney liked to read and knit. She loved animals, spending time with her family and friends, and playing games such as cards and board games.
