Cosette Y. McNamee

(1930-2018)

WATERLOO — Cosette YaVonne McNamee, 88, of Waterloo, died Monday, Dec. 31, at ManorCare Health Services, of natural causes.

She was born Nov. 20, 1930, in Gaylord, Mich., daughter of Gilbert and Katherine (Point) Clemens. She married Burdette W. McNamee on Jan. 22, 1954, in Waterloo.

Cosette attended high school in Marion, then worked at Killian’s Department Store until she was married. She was a member of the Salvation Army and the Writers Guild.

Survived by: her husband; a son, Gilbert McNamee of Cedar Falls; a daughter, Melissa McNamee of Waterloo; and a sister, Aseneth Nelson of Illinois.

Preceded in death by: her parents; a daughter, Patricia McNamee; two sisters, Nancy Purdy and Zokey Skeel; and a brother, Gilbert “Buddy” Clemens.

Services: No services are planned at this time. Burial will be Garden of Memories Cemetery. Kearns Funeral Service is in charge of arrangements.

Memorials: may be directed to the family

Condolences may be left at www.KearnsFuneralService.com.

Cosette enjoyed riding her bicycle, riding horses, and playing games such as UNO, Flinch, Skip-Bo and Aggravation.

