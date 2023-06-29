July 18, 1968-June 25, 2023

PARKERSBURG-Cory Steven Allspach, age 54, of Parkersburg, Iowa, was born the son of Marlyn Henry and Marcia Kay (DeGroot) Allspach on July 18, 1968, in Cedar Falls, Iowa. Cory graduated from Parkersburg High School in 1987. He then attended Hawkeye Community College and graduated as a Diesel Mechanic in 1988. He later went back to Hawkeye Community College and graduated with a Police Science Degree in 1995. On September 5, 1995, Cory began working for the Waterloo Police Department where he was employed until an injury on the job. He retired from the Waterloo Police Department in 2013, due to his disability. During his time as a police officer, Cory also enjoyed helping John Toma with farming. In 2022, Cory moved back to Parkersburg.

In 1990, Cory was united in marriage with Kaylene Siems at the Christian Reformed Church in Parkersburg. After their marriage, the couple lived on an acreage outside of Waterloo. In 1996, they were blessed with twin girls, Allie and Emily. Cory and Kaylene were later divorced.

Cory was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Waterloo. He loved hunting, fishing and riding his four-wheeler. He enjoyed riding horses and was a part of the Waterloo Horse Patrol. Cory’s greatest joy was spending time on the farm with his family.

On Sunday, June 25, 2023, Cory died suddenly at his home in Parkersburg. Cory is preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Henry and Marie Allspach and his maternal grandparents, Jack and Vera DeGroot.

Cory is survived by his daughters, Allie (Dakota) Hurd of Waverly, Iowa, and Emily (Mitchel Sovich) Allspach of Waterloo; his parents, Marlyn and Marcia Allspach of Parkersburg; a brother, Greg Allspach of Parkersburg; a nephew, Jacob (Ashlie) Allspach; two nieces, Miranda (Casey) Kyhl and Mackenzie Allspach; three grand nephews, Cruz and Callan Kyhl and Henry Allspach; and four grand nieces, Noa Kyhl and Avery, Saylor & Everlee Allspach.

Memorial Services will be at 10:30 a.m., on Friday, June 30, 2023, at the Christian Reformed Church, with burial at the Oak Hill Cemetery, both in Parkersburg, Iowa.

Visitation will be for 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Thursday at the Christian Reformed Church in Parkersburg and one hour before services at the church. In leu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family. Redman Funeral & Cremation Services, Parkersburg Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.redmanfuneral.com