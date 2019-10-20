(1962-2019)
INDEPENDENCE – Cory L. Champlin, 57, of Independence, died at home Wednesday, Oct. 16.
She was born April 7, 1962, in Minneapolis, daughter of Dereck H. and Dencil M. (Wilts) Champlin. On June 15, 1985, she married Rick Holt at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Independence; the couple later divorced.
She was a 1980 graduate of St. John’s Catholic High School, Independence. Cory loved to cook and spent many years working as a cook.
Survived by: two sons, Michael Holt of Independence and John (Sarah) Holt of Ankeny; two brothers, Kirk (Jill) Champlin of Annandale, Minn., and Jon Krattenmaker of Darwin, Minn.; a sister, Kim (Norbert) Heinen of Independence; many nieces and nephews; a close cousin, Bonnie Hunter of Brainerd, Minn.; and two grand dogs, Champ and Barry.
Preceded in death by: her father, Dereck Champlin; her stepfather, Kenneth E. Krattenmaker; and her mother, Dencil Krattenmaker.
Services: 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 21, at the Reiff Family Center-Funeral Home & Crematory, Independence, with burial at a later date. Visitation will be from 3 to 6 p.m. today, Oct. 20, at the funeral home.
Condolences may be left at www.reifffamilycenter.com.
