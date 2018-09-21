Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Cory Ford

Cory Ford

(1973-2018)

CEDAR FALLS -- Cory Ford, 45, of Waterloo, died Wednesday, Sept. 19, in Cedar Falls.

He was born July 28, 1973, in Ashland, Wis., son of Robert and Joetta (Hopson) Ford.

Cory attended the University of Minnesota in Duluth and received his certificate of broadcasting from Brown Institute of Broadcasting. He started his broadcasting career in Pierre, S.D..

Survived by: three sons, Grant Lindsey of Cottage Grove, Minn., Mason Ford of Allison and Hayes Ford of Cedar Falls; his parents, of Ashland; and a sister, Christy (Jay) Lux and nephews Aidan and Gavin Lux of Forest Lake, Minn.

Memorial service: will be held at a later date in Ashland, Wis. Visitation will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 29, at Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home in Cedar Falls.

Memorials: may be made to the Boys and Girls Club of the Cedar Valley.

His boys were the light of his life. He loved to hunt and fish in the north woods. Cory had a quick smile, hearty laugh, and heart of gold. He volunteered with many local fundraising efforts for youth and veterans' programs.

Celebrate
the life of: Cory Ford
