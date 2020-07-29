× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Cortez J. Harrison was born November 3, 2004 in Sacramento, CA to Corey Harrison and LaQuanesha Wise. He was affectionately known as Papa, Pop, Tezzy, and Tez. At birth Cortez was a fighter. He was in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) for 30 days. With God by his side and his fighting spirit he came through stronger and plumper than ever. He was known to have a big appetite. Cortez was happy and had a contagious laugh. His two fingers were his best friends. You could not pry them out of his mouth (no pacifier for me, mom). This continued until the age of 10. He was teased, but it didn’t bother him a bit.

Cortez attended Cunningham Elementary School (Waterloo, IA), Peter J. Shields (Sacramento, CA), and Carver Middle School (Waterloo, IA). He was active in church. He attended Payne AME Church where he was a praise dancer.