Corrinne (Schneider) Fenelon Brody, 78, of Waterloo, passed away on March 14, 2019, after a brave fight against cancer.
She was born in Mason City, Iowa on January 21, 1941, the daughter of Louis and Mary (Dankbar) Schneider.
She lived in Waterloo for most of her adult life. She retired from Hawkeye Community College in 2001, where she was employed as a financial aid official, and she was previously employed in other public service positions for the City, County and State.
Following her retirement in 2001, she volunteered for several years for organizations in Waterloo and Cedar Falls, including at the AARP Tax Service, Waterloo Art Center, and the Cedar Falls Arts and Waterloo Community Theaters.
She married Joe Brody on June 4th, 2011.
She is survived by her daughter Becky Fenelon; her stepchildren Stacey Brody, Sterling (Jacque) Brody, Stewart (Pam) Brody, Spencer Brody, and Stephen Brody; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister Catherine (Larry) Weir of Deerfield, Illinois, and her brother Carl Schneider of Manly, Iowa .
She was preceded in death by her husband Joe Brody on December 31, 2016; by her parents Louis and Mary Schneider; her brothers Cletus and Clement; and her infant sister Colleen.
She enjoyed reading, coloring, figuring out electronic devices, watching historical documentaries, and enjoying time with family and friends. She had a zest for life and learning, and always carried with her a sense of humor in her toolbox.
Services will be held on April 27, 2019, at 11 am, at the Central Christian Church, 3475 Kimball Ave., Waterloo, Iowa, with burial at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Manly at later date.
