Corrine Moudry

Corrine Kapler was born on July 14, 1923 to Henry and Thekla (Holthaus) Kapler in Cresco, Iowa. She grew up on the family farm with her 5 siblings just outside of Cresco. After graduating from Cresco High School, Corrine moved to Mason City, where she worked for a local bank. A short time later, she moved back to Cresco where she worked for the Interstate Power Office until her marriage to Edward Moudry. Edward and Corrine were married on August 28, 1945 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Cresco, IA. Early in their marriage, they worked alongside Edward's parents, tending to the farm located NW of Protivin, before starting out on their own. In 1994, after 49 years of farming, Edward and Corrine decided to retire and moved to a new home in Protivin, IA. She loved spending time with her family and enjoyed getting together with family and friends. She was a life-long member of the Holy Trinity Church, a member of the Rosary Society, as well as a charter member of the Domestic Executives Club in Protivin. Corrine moved back to Cresco in 2012. In her spare time, Corrine loved baking, gardening, embroidering, and anything involving the outdoors.