Corrine Moudry
July 14, 1923-December 30, 2020
Corrine Moudry, age 97, passed away on Wednesday, December 30, 2020 at Accura Healthcare, in Cresco, Iowa.
According to her wishes, Corrine's body was gifted to the University of Iowa Deeded Body Program. Hindt-Hudek Funeral Home is assisting the family. Services are postponed until a later date.
Corrine Kapler was born on July 14, 1923 to Henry and Thekla (Holthaus) Kapler in Cresco, Iowa. She grew up on the family farm with her 5 siblings just outside of Cresco. After graduating from Cresco High School, Corrine moved to Mason City, where she worked for a local bank. A short time later, she moved back to Cresco where she worked for the Interstate Power Office until her marriage to Edward Moudry. Edward and Corrine were married on August 28, 1945 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Cresco, IA. Early in their marriage, they worked alongside Edward's parents, tending to the farm located NW of Protivin, before starting out on their own. In 1994, after 49 years of farming, Edward and Corrine decided to retire and moved to a new home in Protivin, IA. She loved spending time with her family and enjoyed getting together with family and friends. She was a life-long member of the Holy Trinity Church, a member of the Rosary Society, as well as a charter member of the Domestic Executives Club in Protivin. Corrine moved back to Cresco in 2012. In her spare time, Corrine loved baking, gardening, embroidering, and anything involving the outdoors.
Corrine is lovingly remembered and survived by her children Martha (Ernest) Fencl of Cedar Falls, IA, Brian (Gloria) Moudry of New Hampton, IA, Bruce (Linda) Moudry of Evansdale, IA, and Monica Zapotocny (special friend Jim Bouska) of Cresco; grandchildren Craig Fencl, Blair Fencl, Nick Moudry, Todd Moudry, Kristen Ward, Jill Joyner, and Scott Moudry; 11 great-grandchildren; sister Virginia Powers, sister-in-law Bootie Kapler, and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Edward in 2008, and brothers Leonard Kapler in infancy, Robert Kapler in youth, Herman “Ike” Kapler, sisters Marie (Theron) Mackenburg, Annette (Victor) Polashek, grandson Mark Moudry died at birth, brother-in-law Theodore Powers, and son-in-law Les Zapotocny.
