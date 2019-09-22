After a full, and blessed life, Corrine Eloise McGuire, 90, of Aurora, Co, formerly of Waterloo, Iowa, died September 17, 2019.
She was born on March 2, 1929 in Glendive, Montana. Her parents were Vince and Marjorie (Hillier) Reiter. She married Emmet McGuire on November 22, 1949. He preceded her in death in 1993.
Corrine graduated from Dawson County High School in Glendive in 1947 and worked for the telephone company before relocating to Waterloo and working for a local dental practice. She then became a full-time homemaker raising their 5 children in Waterloo. She has been a member of St. Edwards Catholic church since 1965 and was a dedicated volunteer with the Covenant Auxiliary. She was a lifelong tennis fan and participant with Black Hawk Tennis Club and enjoyed her affiliations with her many friends.
Corrine moved to Denver in 2009 to be closer to family and developed a tight knit group of friends at her retirement community of Heather Gardens. She loved her water aerobics and Thursday nights on the town with old acquaintances from her high school days in Glendive.
Survived by: her children, Marcia (Richard) Balderson of Englewood, CO; Michael (Vicki) of The Woodlands, TX; Mark (Kathy) of Meridian, ID; Dennis (Crisanne) Parker, CO; Patrick (Cheri) of Littleton, CO; and 10 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren.
Preceded in Death by: her parents; her husband Emmet; sisters Loretta Vorhies-Eberhard (Harold /Anthony) and Audree (Gene) Edgmont.
Services: A family remembrance will take place at a later date.
