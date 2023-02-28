July 18, 1925-February 24, 2023

Cornelius “Wilbur” Engelkes, or affectionately known as Connie, Whip, Corny, big papa or coach, was born on July 18, 1925, in Parkersburg, Iowa, to his parents Cornelius William & Clara (Smit) Engelkes. Wilbur attended school in Parkersburg, where he graduated high school. He went on to further his education at Nebraska Wesleyan and obtained his master’s degree from the University of Wyoming and NE Missouri State University. Wilbur was a longtime beloved teacher and started his teaching career in Parks, Nebraska, later to the Dumont, Iowa school district and finishing out his career in LaPorte City, Iowa. He taught high school in general science, biology, chemistry, and physics. He retired after 40 years of service in the education field. Wilbur also always held a second job, including working at the telephone company in LaPorte City; he was a prime example of what hard work looked like.

On September 18, 1943, Wilbur enlisted in the United States Navy, honorably serving his county until his discharge on May 20, 1946. On July 13, 1947, Wilbur was united in marriage to the love of his life, Betty Schmucker, at the Methodist Church in Swanton, Nebraska. Together, the couple welcomed 4 children into their family. When Wilbur wasn’t busy raising his family and thriving in his teaching career, he provided other types of guidance to youngsters during their formative years; he served as Boy Scout master in Dumont, was a youth baseball coach, as well as coaching high school boys and girls basketball and baseball.

Wilbur was also a very involved member of the communities he lived in; he was an active member of the local Lions Club in Dumont and LaPorte City, in which he served as secretary/treasurer of the local chapter. He also served as the secretary/treasurer of the LaPorte City Golf Club where he served as secretary and administrator of the men’s golf league and couples league.

To say that Wilbur was an avid sports fan would be an understatement; if the sport involved any ball of any kind, he was a fan. In his younger years, he was an extremely good baseball player and played town team baseball for many years, also playing fast pitch and slow pitch softball. He took up golf in his 20s and he loved the sport. Wilbur also enjoyed bowling, fishing and jewelry making. You would also find Wilbur and Betty many Monday nights at Cadillac Lanes in Waterloo, watching his family bowl. Wilbur was a longtime member of the St. Paul United Methodist Church in LaPorte City and the Lions Club.

He is survived by his loving wife of 75 years, Betty of LaPorte City; children Susan Levine of Lawrenceville, GA, Joe (Rosie) Engelkes of Cedar Falls, Pat (Bob) Wood and Chuck Engelkes, both of LaPorte City; 9 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren; 2 step-grandchildren; 4 step-great-grandchildren; sister Anna Mae Schnucker; a host of nieces and nephews. He rejoins in Heaven his parents; 3 brothers Harold, John and Carroll “Jimmy” Engelkes; son-in-law Eric Levine.

Visitation for Wilbur will be held on Tuesday, February 28th from 4:00 to 7:00 PM at the St. Paul United Methodist Church in LaPorte City. The funeral service will be held on Wednesday, March 1st at 10:30 AM at the church. Burial will follow the funeral service at the Westview Cemetery in LaPorte City. Memorials may be made in Wilbur’s name to your local Lions Club. Locke Funeral Home of LaPorte City is caring for Wilbur and his family. Messages of condolence and memories of Wilbur may be left at www.lockefuneralservices.com.