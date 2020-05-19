× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

(1919-2020)

WATERLOO – Cornelia M. Hess, 100, of Waterloo, died Monday, May 18, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital of natural causes.

She was born July 15, 1919, in Middle Amana, daughter of Jacob and Helen Young Reihman. She married Christian Hess May 24, 1941, in Amana. He died Dec. 1, 1987.

Cornelia was a homemaker. She was a longtime member of Westminster Presbyterian Church.

Survivors: two sons, Lynn (Ginger) Hess of Gig Harbor, Wash., and Darrell (Laura) Hess of Bettendorf; and eight grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

Preceded in death by: a son, Donald Hess; a sister, Emmy Hergert, and a brother, Harold Reihman.

Services: A private burial will occur at Waterloo Memorial Park Cemetery. A service will be held at a later date. Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway is assisting the family.

Memorials: to the Friendship Village, UnityPoint Hospice or a memorial of your choice.

She was an avid gardener, reader, collector of Hummel figurines and loved traveling and shopping. She was an excellent bridge player, enjoyed dominoes, and any type of card game.

