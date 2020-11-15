 Skip to main content
Cornelia L. Dennis-Janssen
Cornelia L. Dennis-Janssen

Cornelia L. Dennis-Janssen

September 3, 1953-November 9, 2020

Cornelia Louise Dennis-Janssen, 67, passed from this life on November 9, 2020 at Ravenwood Nursing Home.

She was preceded in death by father, Cornelius Janssen; mother, Marion Janssen (Martin); brothers, Chris Janssen, Carl Janssen, Craig Janssen. She is survived by sisters, Rose Janssen and Diedra (Dede) Schons.

Cornelia (Corrie) was married to Brian Peterson and they had a son, Adam Peterson, and a daughter, Teresa Peterson. They later divorced. She married Larry Flynn and they had a daughter, Carrie Flynn.

