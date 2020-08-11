× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

(1932-2020)

BROOKLYN—Cornelia “Joyce” Anthony, age 88, of Brooklyn, passed away Saturday, August 8, 2020 at Brooklyn Community Estates. Funeral Services: 10:30 a.m., Thursday August 13, 2020 at Madison Church of Christ, rural Brooklyn with Pastor Joel Nielsen officiating. Visitation: 4-7 p.m., Wednesday August 12, 2020 at Kloster Funeral Home, Brooklyn. Burial will be at Haven Cemetery, Haven. In lieu of flowers memorials may be contributed to Madison Church of Christ. Kloster Funeral Home, Brooklyn is assisting the family with arrangements.

Joyce is survived by her children Michael (Cyndi) Anthony of Cedar Falls, Marvin (Iris) Anthony of Brooklyn, Gary (Mary Alice) Anthony of Nashua, Sandra (John) Yeager of Elkmont, AL, and Pamela (Michael) Dostal of Brooklyn; eight grandchildren and one great-grandchild; a brother Raymond of Belle Plaine, and two sisters Mary (George) Gutierrez of DeKalb, IL, and Connie Kasal of Belle Plaine.

She is preceded in death by her parents, husband Clifford, and two brothers James and Carroll.