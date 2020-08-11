Cornelia J. Anthony

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

(1932-2020)

Cornelia “Joyce” Anthony, age 88, of Brooklyn, passed away Saturday, August 8, 2020, at Brooklyn Community Estates. Funeral Services: 10:30 a.m., Thursday August 13, 2020, at Madison Church of Christ, rural Brooklyn with Pastor Joel Nielsen officiating. Visitation: 4-7 p.m., Wednesday August 12, 2020 at Kloster Funeral Home, Brooklyn. Burial will be at Haven Cemetery, Haven. In lieu of flowers memorials may be contributed to Madison Church of Christ. Kloster Funeral Home, Brooklyn is assisting the family with arrangements.

Joyce is survived by her children Michael (Cyndi) Anthony of Cedar Falls, Marvin (Iris) Anthony of Brooklyn, Gary (Mary Alice) Anthony of Nashua, Sandra (John) Yeager of Elkmont, AL, and Pamela (Michael) Dostal of Brooklyn; eight grandchildren and one great-grandchild; a brother Raymond of Belle Plaine, and two sisters Mary (George) Gutierrez of DeKalb, IL, and Connie Kasal of Belle Plaine.

She is preceded in death by her parents, husband Clifford, and two brothers James and Carroll.

Cornelia Joyce Van Norden was born May 19, 1932, in rural Lynnville, the daughter of C.J. and Leona Wynn Van Norden. She graduated high school in May 1945. She was united in marriage to Clifford Anthony on October 25, 1950 in Toledo, Iowa. The couple purchased a farm north of Brooklyn where she enjoyed everything about being a farm wife. Joyce liked to sew, crochet, and embroider. She prided herself in always raising a big garden. Joyce cleaned Madison Church and the Brooklyn Library for many years before moving to Brooklyn Community Estates in July 2016.